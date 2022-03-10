“He’s just another body that I’ve got to go through" - Wardlow comments on former NXT champion joining AEW

AEW star Wardlow recently expressed his thoughts on AEW signing former NXT Superstars. Mr. Mayhem mainly spoke about the man who recently made his All Elite debut, former NXT champion Keith Lee.

Keith Lee was let go by WWE in November last year. A few weeks ago, The Limitless One made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite, where he beat Isiah Kassidy to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily, Wardlow said that when it comes to Keith Lee, he is just another person he has to go through. He said it's cool if this brings more fans towards the product, but one must keep in mind that this is his world.

“He’s just another body that I’ve got to go through. I know he did great things elsewhere, but he’s here now. So, I don’t care what you’re name is, I don’t care where you came from. You’re in my world now. Cool, if he can bring some new fans to the product, awesome. But things are a little different in AEW, and he’s going to find that out,” Wardlow said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the entire segment here:

Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution

Mr. Mayhem was in action last Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view. He beat Orange Kassidy, Christian Cage, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and FTW champion Ricky Starks to win the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Wardlow took out Hobbs and Lee by pushing them off the entrance stage and then took out Starks by powerbombing him on a ladder. He grabbed the brass ring, winning the right for a future shot at the TNT championship.

Do you think Wardlow will finally win his first championship in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy