Wardlow confronts top heels on AEW Rampage, next challenger seemingly teased?

Wardlow may have finally found an opponent worth his weight in the ring in this week's AEW Rampage.

In the latest edition of Rampage, Best Friends squared off with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in a Trios match. Jay started off for his team against Trent Beretta, trading blows back and forth.

Even Satnam Singh was momentarily overwhelmed by the combination of Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. In the end, Orange Cassidy was able to strike down Sonjay Dutt for the pin, while Jay Lethal and Satnam were unable to interrupt.

Jay Lethal's team was apparently not satisfied with the outcome, as they initiated a beatdown on Best Friends. Jay hit Orange Cassidy with a Lethal Injection, following it up with hard punches.

Before things could get out of hand, TNT Champion Wardlow came out to make the save. He chased Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and even Satnam Singh until they backed off to ringside.

Does this mean that a feud between Satnam Singh and Wardlow is on the cards? Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in AEW.

