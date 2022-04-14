Wardlow shows up at AEW Dynamite again; Costs MJF another match

Wardlow showed up in the middle of MJF's AEW match against Captain Shawn Dean this week. Not only did Mr. Mayhem cost his former boss the match, but he also demanded to be released from his contract with Pinnacle.

At Revolution 2022, Wardlow betrayed MJF in the latter's match against CM Punk, going against his contract with the Pinnacle leader and leading the former WWE Champion to pick up the win.

This did not go well with MJF, who returned the favor on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. His interference in the match between Wardlow and Scorpio Sky led to the latter retaining his newly-won TNT championship.

Mr. Mayhem has now thrown the ball back in MJF's court on this week's Dynamite. The former appeared under the guise of a staff member to disrupt Maxwell's match against Captain Shawn Dean.

While The Salt of The Earth looked firmly in control earlier, seeing his former employee emerge from the audience was enough to send him running.

While AEW security held back Wardlow, MJF could not make it back to the ring before he was counted out. Just before the referee was about to finish his count to 10, the Salt of the Earth offered to triple his salary in exchange for not finishing the count, to no avail.

Hence, Captain Shawn Dean inadvertently picked up another win over MJF due to outside interference.

Wardlow demanded his freedom in a backstage segment of AEW

After MJF's defeat, Wardlow was seen fighting off the security team backstage. Amidst the scuffle, Mr. Mayhem grabbed the camera, screaming that he would not stop coming after MJF until he got his hands on his former employer and was released from his contract.

The duo seems to be in for an interesting feud that shows no signs of slowing down. Fans are now wondering whether Mr. Mayhem will be able to break free from MJF's contract.

Do you think Wardlow could be free? Do you think we will see his and MJF's feud culminate at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments below.

