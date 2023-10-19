Wardlow decimates returning former WWE star during AEW Dynamite

Former TNT Champion Wardlow continued his dominant run on AEW Dynamite this week as he faced former WWE Superstar Ryan Nemeth.

Mr. Mayhem had previously stunned fans with his return on the October 4 episode of Dynamite when he squashed Griff Garrison. The following week, he defeated former WWE star Matt Sydal in a brutal fashion.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Wardlow faced the brother of former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, Ryan Nemeth, with the same results as the previous weeks. Mr. Mayhem decimated his opponent in a one-sided contest.

As the former TNT Champion made his way to the ring, Ryan Nemeth, who was already inside, attempted to land a few early strikes on Mr. Mayhem, but to no effect. He overpowered Nemeth and delivered a devastating powerbomb. The referee immediately called for the bell, signaling the end of the match.

Expand Tweet

This marked Wardlow's latest dominant performance in All Elite Wrestling, solidifying his status on the roster. He has remained undefeated in singles competition since his return.

It will be interesting to see who the next victim for Mr. Mayhem will be when he enters the ring.

Should Mr. Mayhem pursue the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches