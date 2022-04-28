Wardlow defeats former WWE SmackDown Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow defeated Lance Archer (FKA Vance Archer in WWE) in an extremely physical match on AEW Dynamite this week. The bout was confirmed last week after MJF bribed Jake Roberts to ensure his client faced Mr. Mayhem.

MJF’s music played first as he sat at a high position with Shawn Spears and cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd. Lance Archer jump-started the match, but Wardlow responded with a hurricanrana and speared the Murderhawk Monster in the corner repeatedly.

He picked up Archer and tossed him on the mat before attempting to hit a powerbomb. The latter powered out and went for a chokeslam, but Wardlow got out of it, and both men went down with a double clothesline. They traded strikes in the middle of the ring as Wardlow got the upper hand.

Eventually, the former IWGP United States Champion hit a beautiful top rope moonsault and went for another chokeslam, hitting it this time for a two count. He had Wardlow on the top rope to set him up for the Blackout. Mr. Mayhem kicked out at two and went for a roll-up, but the former WWE star also kicked out.

Wardlow stopped Archer from delivering a second Blackout by hitting multiple headbutts and a top rope senton for a nearfall. Mr. Mayhem finally hit a powerbomb and delivered three more for a commanding win on AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow has an impressive singles record in AEW in 2022

Wardlow has a win-loss record of 7-2 in 2022. His wins have come against a variety of opponents. His first win this year came on Dynamite against Antonio Zambrano before losing to CM Punk the following week. However, that loss came after a dominant performance, and he only lost due to MJF.

Wardlow then picked up victories over The Blade, Max Caster, Nick Comoroto, and Cesar Bononi. The biggest win of his career came at AEW Revolution 2022 in the Face of the Revolution ladder match when he defeated six other stars to become the number one contender for Scorpio Sky’s TNT Championship. However, he lost the title match due to MJF’s interference.

In his last two matches, Wardlow has taken down two huge opponents in the form of The Butcher and Lance Archer. The former's opponent for next week is yet to be announced.

What were your thoughts on Wardlow vs. Lance Archer? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy