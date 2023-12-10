Wardlow destroys 280-pound former WWE star with 3 powerbombs on AEW Collision

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has once more decimated another member of the AEW locker room. But this time around, it wasn't as lopsided in comparison to previous contests.

Last week on Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem took on A.R. Fox in singles competition after a backstage confrontation they had. Despite Fox getting in some offense, it ended the same way at it has always been, with a referee stoppage following a flurry of attacks.

Following Wardlow's dominant win over A.R. Fox, Willie Mack confronted the former, as he wanted to avenge his friend and prove that he was someone who could stand toe to toe with him.

Mack was formerly signed with WWE, but his contract there did not last long, after some findings concerning his health at the time.

Tonight, Willie Mack was able to hold his own and put in some offense that seemingly dazed the former TNT Champion, but it wasn't the same story when the latter picked up the momentum.

He was able to counter Mack's attempt at offense into a Powerbomb, and this led to the end. A few more powerbomb and a powerful clothesline were all he needed to take another victory over 280-pound star.

This would be Wardlow's sixth straight win since his return, and he is looking to pick up more momentum while waiting for his chance at MJF.

Do you think Mr. Mayhem is a legitimate threat to MJF and his title?