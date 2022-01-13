Wardlow destroys CM Punk before surprise finish, teases turning on MJF

AEW Dynamite witnessed one of the most dominant performances in recent memory when Wardlow took on CM Punk.

CM Punk headed into the match with the big man with an undefeated record, however this was going to be the biggest test (quite literally) of Punk's short AEW career. It was also the biggest challenge of Wardlow's entire career, and he impressed beyond belief.

After showcasing a massive show of strength, Punk seemed to gain some momentum with a springboard clothesline and a running knee in the corner. Punk was so confident he gave MJF the one finger salute. But this is where things went wrong.

Wardlow caught Punk being a little too confident, and countered it into a powerbomb, then another powerbomb, then another, then another and then another. Wardlow laid out Punk with 5 consecutive powerbombs before going for the cover. However, MJF wasn't satisfied.

Hopping up on the apron, MJF ordered more punishment for his rival and Wardlow dished out two more powerbombs.

After rolling outside, MJF cleared some furniture and ordered Wardlow to powerbomb Punk through the timekeepers table. The big man looked reluctant but followed through with the order and left Punk to be counted out. The former WWE Champion barely managed to return to the ring at the count of 9.

When all hope looked gone for Punk, Wardlow got distracted by MJF barking orders from the apron and was wrapped up in a small package for a shocking three count.

After losing to CM Punk, Wardlow teased turning on MJF

If it wasn't for "The Chairman" Shawn Spears, MJF may have been powerbombed into oblivion as well. After the match, MJF got in the face of his business associate, literally poking the bear and it almost backfired.

The big man grabbed the finger of MJF and was ready to exact revenge for costing him the biggest moment of his career. However, once Spears got to the ring to cool things down, Wardlow left the ring in frustration.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tensions are growing within The Pinnacle and are sure to boil over in the near future. The story is sure to continue next week on Dynamite as Punk takes on Shawn Spears in singles competition.

Edited by Genci Papraniku