Wardlow destroys former WWE Superstar in under two minutes on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow continued his destructive streak in AEW by crushing former WWE star Colin Delaney on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

AEW had only announced that Wardlow would be in action. When he walked out, Colin Delaney stood in the ring. Delaney has wrestled just one singles match in AEW before, against Eddie Kingston on Dark. However, he's a veteran of the business. Delaney was a WWE Superstar in 2008 and 2017. He wrestled on ECW, RAW and SmackDown, with his most notable moment coming on WWE's blue brand.

Delaney teamed up with Batista, Funaki and Nunzio to take on La Familia (Edge, Chavo Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder). Delaney's team picked up the win in what marked his last appearance in WWE until 2017. In 2017, Delaney appeared as fodder for the Bludgeon Brothers before squaring off against Lio Rush and Hideo Itami on 205 Live.

Wardlow delivered four powerbombs to Colin Delaney and pinned him with his foot on his opponent's chest. Shawn Spears applied the finishing touches by demolishing Delaney with a steel chair to close the segment.

Wardlow continues to tease dissension with MJF on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow and MJF's impending breakup continued to build up on Wednesday. The Salt of the Earth informed his War Dog that a new contract stated that should Wardlow win the TNT Championship, he would be forced to relinquish it to MJF.

Wardlow was visibly displeased by the announcement, especially after Shawn Spears produced the written document. A frustrated Wardlow then walked out for his match with the Chairman by his side.

Also Read Article Continues below

MJF has been treating Wardlow poorly for nearly two years now, and it could be time for the break up to happen. The eventual attack from Wardlow has the chance to immediately catapult him to top babyface status, akin to how Batista became massively popular after destroying Triple H.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Genci Papraniku