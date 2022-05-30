Wardlow destroys MJF with 10 powerbombs at AEW double or nothing, MJF stretchered out the arena

Wardlow decimated his arch-nemesis MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, securing a pinfall after a monumental ten powerbombs.

The clash came under question over recent reports when MJF failed to attend a fan meet-and-greet he had been promoted for. However, all the questions regarding the match taking place were answered. The Long-Islander would open the show tonight in Vegas.

Wardlow and MJF played a brief game of cat and mouse as the latter continued to try and outsmart his former bodyguard. Once the War-dog got hold of his nemesis, however, it was over almost as soon as it started.

10 powerbombs and a three-count later, MJF was left needing to be stretchered away from the arena. Tony Schiavone confirmed in the aftermath that Wardlow had officially signed with AEW.

Wardlow is now free of MJF's clutches in AEW

In winning the Double or Nothing opener, Wardlow has not only signed full-time to All Elite Wrestling but he has also definitively put this rivalry to bed. He had to endure trials against the likes of Lance Archer, W. Morrissey, and Shawn Spears to earn his opportunity tonight at Double or Nothing.

With MJF left stretchered out of the arena following the match, it would appear as though Wardlow has closed the chapter of his career where he is no more than a bodyguard.

