"That's actually my number one priority" - Wardlow details plans of bringing back popular weekly segment involving the AEW TNT Championship

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has detailed personal plans to bring back one of the most popular segments in recent memory involving his new title, the "TNT Championship Open Challenge."

After being crowned the inaugural champion at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2020, Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge to any and all comers to attempt to wrestle the TNT Championship away from him.

In the process, AEW managed to sign performers like Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks, while also being able to give championship opportunities to stars like Sonny Kiss, Jungle Boy and the late Brodie Lee, who put an end to Cody's open challenge when he defeated the American Nightmare for the belt on the August 22 episode of Dynamite.

Dave Pierson @TheMilfot8 The TNT Championship Open Challenge has been the best thing in wrestling since it’s debut. Fresh matches, surprises and great storytelling. Bravo @CodyRhodes and #AEW The TNT Championship Open Challenge has been the best thing in wrestling since it’s debut. Fresh matches, surprises and great storytelling. Bravo @CodyRhodes and #AEW https://t.co/0KP9M4XaoY

This is something that Wardlow wants to reintroduce to the AEW TNT Championship. Speaking to Telegram and Gazette, Mr. Mayhem stated that bringing the open challenge back is his main priority going forward.

“That’s actually my number one priority. I want to bring back the open challenge,” he said. “I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original." (H/T Fightful).

While the open challenge idea is under review, Mr. Mayhem is focused on bringing prestige to the title and says he wants the TNT Championship to be the most talked about title in the world.

"Honestly, my only goal for the rest of this year is to successfully defend the TNT Championship and make sure that the title is the title in professional wrestling, so by the end of this year it’s the most talked about title in wrestling." (H/T Fightful).

Wardlow made his first defense of the belt on night one of AEW Fyter Fest

After defeating Scorpio Sky in a street fight to win the title on July 6th episode of Dynamite, Wardlow wasted no time in wanting to prove he was a fighting champion. A week later at the "Fyter Fest: Night One" edition of Dynamite, he got his first opponent.

Accompanied to the ring by the Best Friends, Orange Cassidy became the first challenger, with the two having a back-and-forth contest that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

In the end, Mr. Mayhem picked up a hard-earned victory, taking his overall 2022 record to an impressive 16-2, with one of those two defeats having already been rectified when he beat Scorpio Sky for the title.

How long do you think Wardlow will be the AEW TNT Champion? Sounds off the comments section down below!

