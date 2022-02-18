"Him and I would just murder each other" – AEW star on dream match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a professional wrestling megastar. AEW's Wardlow believes a match against The Beast Incarnate would be a major draw.

AEW has its fair share of big men. Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Miro, and now Keith Lee have added a lot of beef to Tony Khan's roster. However, few in wrestling history will ever come close to portraying the monster heel role the way the former UFC Champion did during his second WWE run.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Brock Lesnar flexing while doing a Stone Cold impression on the @PatMcAfeeShow Show Brock Lesnar flexing while doing a Stone Cold impression on the @PatMcAfeeShow Show 😂 https://t.co/h2lvTdWNdB

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, The Pinnacle member discussed a potential match against Brock Lesnar:

“I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, that has money pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other, I don’t know if there’s a ring that can hold the two of us. But beyond that, not necessarily any real dream opponents. I just want to work with the best, I just want to be challenged. I want to work with whoever thinks they are the best in the world, that’s who I want to wrestle.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Brock Lesnar has faced current AEW stars in WWE before

A lot of the big names in AEW were once household names in WWE. As a result, many of them have squared off against Brock Lesnar.

Big Show and Brock Lesnar had an entertaining feud on SmackDown in the early 2000s. They feuded over the world title as Paul Heyman betrayed the former UFC star to allow Big Show to become champion. They also created that incredible spectacle when a superplex broke the ring.

CM Punk and Lesnar fought at WWE SummerSlam 2013 in a storyline that once again saw a betrayal from Paul Heyman, this time in Lesnar's favor. Their No Disqualification Match is a SummerSlam classic as the Mayor of Suplex City emerged victorious.

