  "Wardlow should join the Opps," "Get well soon" - Fans react to disappointing update on Samoa Joe amid AEW absence

"Wardlow should join the Opps," "Get well soon" - Fans react to disappointing update on Samoa Joe amid AEW absence

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 13, 2025 11:41 GMT
Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe (Image via Joe
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion. [Image via AEW's IG]

Samoa Joe has been absent from AEW programming for the past several weeks. His last match took place at the All In: Texas event last month, when The Samoan Submission Machine successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his Opps stablemates, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs, against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd.

The veteran was stretchered out of the stadium following a vicious post-match attack by the heels. Amid his absence, Samoa Joe recently shared a heartbreaking update regarding his health.

During an interview with PWInsider, Joe revealed that he recently injured his ankle while filming season two of the Peacock series, Twisted Metal. The former AEW World Champion stated that he fractured his ankle while doing some dangerous stunts during the filming of the show.

This garnered a lot of reactions from fans on X, with some showing genuine concern for Joe's health while others took shots at the wrestling veteran.

Several fans wished Samoa Joe a speedy recovery, but some were more concerned about the status of the AEW World Trios Championship. Some even made fun of The Samoan Submission Machine for getting injured while filming a show. A fan even said that Wardlow, who has been away from weekly programming since March 2024, should join The Opps and replace Joe.

''D*mn, Get well soon. @SamoaJoe,'' a fan wrote.
Samoa Joe breaks silence on his AEW future

The Samoan Submission Machine has been away from AEW programming since All In 2025. He is currently a part of The Opps faction alongside HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. The group currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship.

Joe has been away from AEW television, as he's been busy promoting Twisted Metal. He plays the role of Marcus "Needles" Kane/Sweet Tooth in the show. During the above-mentioned interview with PWInsider, Joe spoke about his AEW future and when he plans on returning to in-ring action.

"Definitely sooner than later. We’re clearing our various medical protocols, and as soon as we’re done with that, we’ll be back to business,” the former world champion said. [H/T: PWInsider]

Fans are really hoping to have Samoa Joe back on AEW programming soon. It'll be interesting to see when it happens.

