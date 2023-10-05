Wardlow makes AEW return as a heel and squashes 6ft 3 another returning star with 5 Powerbombs

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow made his return after three and a half months hiatus. He has shown up fresh cut and seemingly with a new personality, as he simply ran through his competition.

The former TNT Champion was last seen on the debut episode of Collision back on June 17, where he lost his title to Luchasaurus.

Tonight, he took on another returning AEW star, Griff Garrison. This was his first match in almost a year following an injury that put him on the shelf. It was not a fun return for him as this ended up with a squash match.

Wardlow entered the ring, went straight for Garrison as soon as the bell rang, and launched a gruesome attack on the 6 ft 3 in star, ending with five straight powerbombs.

Expand Tweet

The referee had to call for the match as the former TNT Champion had no plans of stopping his attack. He simply walked out and went straight to the crowd all the way outside the arena, having no remorse for his actions.

What were your reactions to this dominant return of the 35-year-old star? Let us know in the comments section below.