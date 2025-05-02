Wardlow makes a massive move after 400+ days of AEW absence

Former three-time TNT Champion Wardlow has made an interesting move following his absence from AEW for more than a year. Fans on the internet have been asking for Mr. Mayhem's return as well.

Wardlow has been on the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2019. Nearly two years after his debut, Mr. Mayhem became one of the hottest stars in the company and won the TNT Title three times as well. However, his run with the company has largely been underwhelming despite being red hot at one point.

The 37-year-old star has been out of action since losing his AEW World title match to Samoa Joe in March last year. Meanwhile, Mr. Mayhem filed to trademark his ring name, "Wardlow," on May 1, 2025. The United States Patent and Trademark Office described the trademark as follows:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes." [H/T WrestleTalk]

A recent report provided an update on Wardlow's status

While Wardlow has not been on AEW TV for over 400 days, he hasn't wrestled any matches on the independent wrestling scene amid his absence as well. This led to fans speculating whether he has been out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on Mr. Mayhem when asked where the star had been on X. Meltzer replied, saying, "Knee surgery," indicating that the AEW star is out of action due to the surgery.

Only time will tell when the former three-time TNT Champion will be healthy enough to return.

