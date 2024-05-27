Wardlow has a message for MJF following his AEW return

AEW star Wardlow has a message for MJF after his shocking return at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Mr. Mayhem and The Salt of the Earth have quite a history in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wardlow used to accompany and was MJF's bodyguard for years. After being frustrated by the former AEW World Champion's disrespect, the latter turned on his boss and freed himself from Maxwell's employ. The duo crossed paths once again at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view when Wardlow revealed himself as one of the Devil's henchmen.

Max hadn't been seen in the promotion for nearly six months, until now. At the Double or Nothing event, the 28-year-old star shockingly returned to AEW, attacking Adam Cole.

Friedman then cut a short promo where he made a bold statement and revealed that he was staying with All Elite Wrestling. He also referred to himself as the 'Wolf of AEW.'

Following his massive comeback, former TNT Champion Wardlow tweeted out a shot at Friedman for calling himself a 'wolf' and claimed that MJF wants to be like Mr. Mayhem.

"He wants to be 6’3 270lbs so bad. And now calling himself the wolf. Keep dreaming little buddy #AEWDoN," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if the two will lock horns once again in the future.

