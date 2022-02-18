Wardlow names former AEW World Champion as "ultimate dream opponent"

Wardlow's stock within AEW has risen significantly in the past year. The Pinnacle's powerhouse has a number of stars he would like to wrestle one day. One of them is Kenny Omega.

Wardlow is currently one of the most intriguing big men in professional wrestling. His inevitable split with MJF will immediately make him a top babyface. Kenny Omega, on the other hand, has been on the shelf since dropping the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear. His return date is still unknown.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wardlow discussed a potential match between himself and the Best Bout Machine.

“Unfortunately, my career started much later than I anticipated. So, I feel like I missed my opportunities with what I would consider real dream opponents. I think it has kind of passed most of my dream opponents’ times,” he admitted. “But the one that still exists, actually the top one is still in AEW, that being Kenny Omega. He’s kind of like my ultimate dream opponent.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Wardlow helped MJF defeat CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

MJF and CM Punk faced off in Chicago at the United Center. The Salt of the Earth was looking to inflict the first loss of the Chicago native's AEW career. He initially defeated Punk the referee restarted the match after he caught MJF using a foreign object.

As the bout neared its conclusion, Wardlow interfered as he slipped in the Dynamite diamond ring to his boss. MJF used the ring to strike Punk and hand the former WWE Champion the first loss of his All Elite Wrestling career in his hometown of Chicago.

Prior to that, Wadlow almost defeated CM Punk himself after he hit the Straight Edge Superstar with eight powerbombs. However, a distraction from MJF allowed Punk to roll up Wardlow and deny him the biggest win of his career. Wardlow and MJF are definitely going to have to settle their differences sometime in the future. Their storyline could prove to be among the most interesting in professional wrestling.

