"He's ready to go" - Wardlow picks the one AEW star he would fight alongside

AEW star Wardlow had high praise for FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during a recent interview.

During his time as MJF's enforcer, Wardlow spent time with FTR when the Pinnacle was formed last year. Standing with MJF against Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, the Pinnacle consisted of Shawn Spears, FTR and Wardlow. Mr Mayhem and the Living Legends have stood shoulder-to-shoulder on four occasions thus far, winning in every instance.

The Wardog lauded Dax and Cash for their tutelage and their ability as wrestlers as he spoke to Huber in the Morning. He continued in his praise by saying that he would elect Cash Wheeler as his partner should find himself in a real fight.

"I will be thanking and giving my gratitude to those two men for the rest of my career. Cash and Dax, and even when I was in the Pinnacle before Spears lost his mind, they took me under their wings and taught me so much and continue to this day. Those guys are so good at their jobs, and I've said this before, if I was going to be in a real fight and I had to pick one person from the roster, it would be Cash. That dude has his friends back like I've never seen before. If somebody looks at us the wrong way, he's ready to go." (H/T Fightful)

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app. At this point we literally can't wait until @realwardlow gets his hands on @the_mjfWatch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app. At this point we literally can't wait until @realwardlow gets his hands on @the_mjf 🔥Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app. https://t.co/p20bXv4Am8

Wardlow may be set to face a former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Since AEW Revolution, Wardlow has been at war with MJF. The Powerhouse declared his intention to split from his employer, which was rejected as Friedman insisted he was going to bury his ex-bodyguard.

After weeks of attempting to breach security and get his hands on his rival, the Wardog has been put through his paces against the Butcher and Lance Archer. The purpose of these matches has been to neutralize the threat Wardlow poses to MJF and his own AEW success.

However, as Mr Mayhem has outlasted his past two opponents, his third has been billed as bigger and smarter. The only hint fans have had to go off is MJF's use of the phrase "you can't teach that" originally made famous by Enzo Amore.

This has left fans speculating that tonight Wardlow will be facing former WWE star W Morrissey, who tagged with Enzo during their time with Vince McMahon's promotion. Morrissey is currently wrestling for IMPACT Wrestling, should he make his AEW debut tonight, he will be the latest to cross the Forbidden Door to the Jacksonville promotion.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell