Wardlow sends a bold six-word message ahead of handicap match on AEW Dynamite Road Rager

AEW star Wardlow took to social media to send a warning for his 20-on-1 match against the 'Plaintiffs' on Dynamite Road Rager.

Last Wednesday, Mr. Mayhem rekindled his intentions for the TNT Title by challenging champion Scorpio Sky. When they dared each other to fight, he was issued a challenge instead by Mark Sterling. Sterling ordered the big man to battle 20 security guards as the latter tore up the lawsuit on the June 1 episode.

The AEW on TV Twitter page posted a promotional poster of the handicap match between Mr. Mayhem and the guards on the scale of justice. The big man responded by penning his intentions in a fiery statement.

"Line em up, knock em down," Wardlow tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll since his victory over MJF at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see how he handles twenty people at the same time tomorrow.

AEW fans expressed their excitement on Wardlow's upcoming match at Dynamite Road Rager

After Mr. Mayhem's bold message, AEW fans couldn't help but express their excitement ahead of the 20-on-1 bout.

Meanwhile, the AEW on TV Twitter account also chimed in on Mr. Mayhem's statement. They asked how many powerbombs fans want to see the latter administer.

This prompted a cheeky response from a fan who wanted to see Mr. Mayhem admonish a bunch of his Powerbomb Symphony.

Meanwhile, this fan presented himself to help Mr. Mayhem take out the security guards.

Another fan posted a GIF portraying the big man as The Incredible Hulk, who usually destroys everything in his sight.

Judging by their reactions, fans would like to see the 34-year-old unleash his dominance on the security guards. They will have to tune in tomorrow on AEW Dynamite to witness if Mr. Mayhem will able to inflict punishment on the twenty guards.

