Wardlow set to face former WWE Superstar next week at AEW Winter Is Coming

AEW has announced a singles bout featuring Wardlow and Matt Sydal for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

The two recently appeared in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal won by MJF and Dante Martin. During the Battle Royal, MJF eliminated his Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.

Wardlow has been on a tremendous AEW run. Since losing to Chris Jericho on August 11, he has not lost a match. Wardlow is currently 6-0 in tag team matches and 8-0 in singles competition.

The match between Wardlow and Sydal promises to be another solid showdown. On one side you have an up-and-comer with potential and power, and, on the other hand, Sydal is likely to put his veteran experience to use.

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming will feature several other exciting matches

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming promises to be another incredible Wednesday night show featuring Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson in the main event. Hangman Page will be defending his AEW World Championship against Danielson in his first title defense.

In the lead-up to Winter Is Coming, Danielson has beaten several members of The Dark Order, including Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, and John Silver.

At AEW Full Gear, Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship by beating Kenny Omega. On the same night, Danielson became the #1 contender for the world title by beating Miro in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Winter Is Coming will also feature MJF vs. Dante Martin in the Dynamite Diamond Finale. Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb as the two arch-rivals square off in another match.

