"One product does entertainment, one does professional wrestling" - Wardlow gives his honest opinion on the 'war' between AEW and WWE

Wardlow recently shared his honest assessment of whether AEW and WWE were going at each other.

AEW is the second major wrestling promotion in the United States since its inception in 2019 to compete with WWE. Dynamite previously went head-to-head with NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars, which lasted from October 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021.

The war ended as NXT moved to Tuesday Nights on April 13, 2021. AEW Rampage currently competes with WWE Smackdown every Friday night.

Speaking to NBC Sports' Boston Ten Count, Wardlow said he's not paying attention to the situation or talking about it. He added that the two companies are entirely different and that AEW is in its own league.

"I try not to pay too much attention what people are saying on Twitter. I have seen a little bit of that interaction, I can't speak for everyone else in the locker room. Myself personally, I don't feel like we're necessarily in any type of a war, maybe if we were going head-to-head with Monday Night RAW or going head-to-head with SmackDown maybe then, but realistically i just feel like we're two completely different products. You know one product does entertainment, one does professional wrestling and i think it's almost hard to even compare the two. I truly feel like we are in our own league," Wardlow said. [from 8:20 - 9:09]

You can watch the interview below:

Wardlow is currently feuding with his former boss MJF

The former Pinnacle member has been red hot since his Face of the Revolution Ladder Match win at the Revolution pay-per-view. Earning a TNT Title shot in the contest, Mr. Mayhem challenged current champ Scorpio Sky at the Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam.

Towards the end of the match, Wardlow was a powerbomb away from victory, but Chairman Shawn Spears appeared to distract Mr. Mayhem. MJF then interfered by ramming the latter into the steel post, and Sky retained the title.

The following week, Maxwell cut a promo saying that Mr. Mayhem would never get away from the contract he previously signed with him. MJF also berated the latter's mother and threatened to get him strapped in a cross.

Mr. Mayhem tried to storm into the ring but was stopped by MJF's security. The latter ended the segment by saying that the former Pinnacle member would be paid to sit at home and rot. The next chapter of their rivalry will likely unfold at this week's AEW Dynamite.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy