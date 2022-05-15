Wardlow on what Jeff Hardy told him backstage after he used the Swanton Bomb on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow shed some light on what Jeff Hardy said to him after he performed the latter's Swanton Bomb in an episode of AEW Dynamite.

On the April 27th edition of Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem faced off against 'The Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer. During the match, the former Pinnacle member performed his own version of the Swanton Bomb from the top turnbuckle.

Speaking to Superstar Crossover, Wardlow said that Hardy hit him up in the locker room and heaped praise on his version of the Swanton Bomb. He added that it was an honor and privilege to be complimented by the latter.

“After I did the Swanton against Lance Archer, I’m in the locker room and Jeff comes up, you know, gives me knuckles and goes, ‘That was a nice Swanton. Very graceful’ and I stood there with this smile on my face for about ten minutes, speechless. So to have Jeff Hardy compliment my Swanton Bomb was absolutely insane," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Last week on Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem had a contract signing with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) for their upcoming match at Double or Nothing 2022. Stipulations from the contract signing are that Wardlow will get ten lashes from MJF before facing Shawn Spears in a steel cage match.

AEW star Wardlow is craving to hand MJF the "Powerbomb Symphony"

During the same interview, Mr. Mayhem expressed his desire to punish MJF ahead of their match at Double or Nothing 2022. He added that he will powerbomb The Salt of the Earth until he gets tired.

"Dude, the thought of power bombing Max [MJF] makes me drool. I obsess over it. I cannot wait to powerbomb that kid. I’m going to powerbomb him until my arms go numb."

The animosity between the two former Pinnacle members is at an all-time high right now. It will be interesting to see how the build for their Double or Nothing match goes in the weeks to come.

