Wardlow shares one-word championship prediction ahead of AEW Dynamite 

Wardlow has shared a single-worded message ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion is on the hunt for more than just his championship as he prepares for a singles collision with Samoa Joe at the upcoming AEW Revolution event. Joe and Wardlow were partners before the former's betrayal ahead of Full Gear, where he captured the title in a three-way also involving Powerhouse Hobbs.

The behemoth rivals met once again in December, although Wardlow entered the bout with a sizeable disadvantage after being savagely attacked earlier in the night. That bout ended in a referee stoppage, and Joe retained his title. His savage attack did not end there, as he went one step further to cut his rival's signature man-bun.

Wardlow has since returned, proving to be after the title he lost and vengeance after revealing that the hair served to be a connection to his late father. The pair will now collide for the title once more at Revolution in March.

He has clearly backed himself in that fight as he took to Twitter ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite. Mr. Mayhem posted a snap of himself as the TNT Champion with an ominous caption.

"Soon." - Wardlow wrote via Twitter.

