Wardlow squashes former WWE Tag Team Champion in less than a minute on AEW Dynamite

In a jaw-dropping display of dominance on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow annihilated former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal.

Following his shocking return last week against Griff Garrison, Mr Mayhem showed his brutal strength again on Dynamite in a match that shocked fans.

On Dynamite, former TNT Champion came face to face with former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal. The latter found himself on the receiving end of Wardlow's unbridled power, leaving fans astonished.

The match began, and as the bell barely rang, Mr. Mayhem initiated a relentless assault on Sydal, catching Matt Sydal off guard with a barrage of powerbombs. It culminated in a devastating final powerbomb that left Sydal unconscious.

The referee immediately called for the bell, announcing the former TNT Champion winner. Mr. Mayhem left the ring following the match and stormed through the crowd.

Clearly, he wants to be the best in AEW; as Mr. Mayhem continues to assert himself as a dominant force within the roster, fans can't help but wonder who will be his next victim.

Should Mr. Mayhem pursue the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.