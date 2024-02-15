Wardlow squashes a returning former WWE name in under 2 minutes on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow competed tonight in singles action and added to his winning streak in another squash match against a former WWE name, Barrett Brown.

Brown has been known to be a developmental talent. In his time with WWE, he competed in squash matches against Braun Strowman and the Authors of Pain, respectively.

He has also done the same in AEW, with his last match being in October against Lance Archer.

Tonight, Wardlow immediately went to work on his opponent and left him reeling just seconds into the match. He then took his time and faced the big screen, and after seeing himself on it, began to flex his muscles.

This may have prolonged the match but did not change the inevitable. As soon as the former TNT Champion returned to work, he hit his opponent with a few more hits and a Powerbomb to secure another win within two minutes.

This is now victory number nine for Wardlow since his return, and it won't be long before he makes his way up the ranking for a future world championship shot. He could just be waiting for who comes out with the title at Revolution.

