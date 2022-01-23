34-year-old AEW star takes shots at MJF, says he would be a better leader of The Pinnacle

AEW star Wardlow was recently interviewed by 98 Rock Baltimore. During the interview, he made some interesting comments when asked about what The Pinnacle would look like if he was leading it instead of MJF.

Wardlow didn't hold back, saying that the group would truly be at the top if he was the leader instead of The Salt of the Earth and also added that if he was not a part of the faction, it would look a lot weaker:

"With Wardlow leading it [The Pinnacle], I think we would be the definition of the name ‘The Pinnacle’, truly. But obviously, with a certain individual in that group, that will never be the case. What does The Pinnacle look like without Wardlow? They look much, much more weak and I don’t think they’d be able to call themselves the top of the top. I think they’d have to change their name from The Pinnacle to something a little more fitting," said Wardlow.

Wardlow on not being considered one of the 'four pillars' of AEW

During the interview, Wardlow was also briefly asked about not being considered one of the 'four pillars of AEW' (Darby Allin, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy).

Wardlow felt that he gets overlooked because he was not a part of the first episode of Dynamite, which took place in Washington DC in 2019. He instead made his TV debut a few weeks later in November, even though he had inked a deal with the promotion before Dynamite aired on TNT.

Wardlow added that he felt that he was the foundation that the four pillars of AEW "stand on":

"Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I think I get looked over simply because the fact that-that very first Dynamite in Washington [D.C.], I was not seen and I was not seen for a number of weeks until November when I debuted and attacked Cody [Rhodes]. But just because I showed up, you know, a few weeks late, I was still signed well before that first Dynamite, before All Out. You know, so I am an original and I believe I’m the foundation that those four pillars stand on," said Wardlow. H/T: POST Wrestling

AEW is currently doing a long-term angle between MJF and Wardlow. We all know the latter will eventually turn on the Pinnacle leader and the question is not a matter of if but when.

