"I never say never" - Wardlow talks about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE

Rising AEW star Wardlow weighed in with his two cents on the possibility of jumping ship to WWE someday.

A homegrown AEW star, Wardlow has been one of All Elite Wrestling's greatest success stories in recent times. With his intense charisma and strong in-ring presence, the Wardog has won over the fans. He has been on a meteoric rise towards fame with his signature Powerbomb Symphony and a memorable feud against MJF.

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Wardlow was asked if he'd ever sign with WWE. Here's what Mr. Mayhem had to say:

"I'm very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I'm very happy where I am." (H/T: Fightful)

The 34-year old has taken the long route towards making a name for himself. After wrestling on the indie scene since 2014, he was given an opportunity by Tony Khan in 2019. Since then, his body of work has spoken volumes of his caliber.

Wardlow was rejected by WWE despite passing the tryout with flying colors

Within just two years of signing with AEW, Wardlow became a force to be reckoned with.

He was convincing as a heel initially and the audience couldn't miss his imposing mean presence. With the slow build-up towards a face turn, fans were thoroughly behind the Ohio-born powerhouse and wanted to witness him on his own.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Wardlow revealed that despite 'acing' his WWE tryout, WWE higher-ups were still doubtful of his abilities. He mentioned that the rejection almost made him contemplate quitting:

"I aced that tryout [WWE]. I mean, with flying colors, and they didn't want me. So for the first time in my life, I went, Oh, well, maybe this isn't gonna happen." (Read more here)

The Wardog further stated that he continued to strive and was grateful for the arrival of All Elite Wrestling in 2019:

"You know, fortunately, I stuck with it, and I was determined to make it happen one way or another, and I thank god every day that AEW came about."

Wardlow has earned the admiration of pro-wrestling fans across the globe. A vast section of fans believe that Mr. Mayhem ticks every box to become the AEW World Champion in the future.

