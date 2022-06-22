"I want to be the reason our ratings are higher" - Wardlow vows to bring more female eyes to AEW product

Top AEW star Wardlow has taken it upon himself to move the needle in the company, and has stated that he wants to bring in more female viewers.

"Mr. Mayhem" has been one of AEW's greatest success stories since joining, and is now considered one of the most popular performers in the company.

His recent feud with MJF has already been praised as one of the best cases of long-term storytelling in recent memory, with the fact that, even though the feud only reached a fever pitch in 2022, the tension was brewing between the two men for much longer.

Speaking with Forbes, Wardlow admitted that he keeps an eye on the TV ratings and wants to put the company on his back to bring up total viewership. Specifically, he is interested in bringing more female and key demo viewers to Dynamite and Rampage:

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher.”

Mr. Mayhem also admitted that he won't be able to do it alone, and thinks the combination of wrestling legends, young talents and performers from other promotions can help boost numbers:

“I know I can’t do it on my own. It takes help from the other young talent. It takes help from the legends and the guys coming over, but I want to be one of the guys that are moving the needle for this company.” (H/T: Fightful)

Wardlow defeated 20 men last week on AEW Dynamite

Yes, you did read that correctly. Not one, not two, not even three, but 20 men were defeated by Wardlow on the "Road Rager" edition of AEW Dynamite.

After being forced into the match by "Smart" Mark Sterling, Mr. Mayhem was made to pay for his actions in recent months, where he has obliterated almost every security guard he's come into contact with.

Unfortunately for Sterling, Wardlow got the better of all 20 men, with the match not even reaching the five minute mark.

Sterling was made to suffer even more when he was betrayed by former UFC fighters Matt Hughes and Tyron Woodley, who fed the lawyer to Wardlow for a devastating powerbomb.

The 34-year old now turns his attention to Scorpio Sky and the AEW TNT Championship, a belt he has vowed to bring prestige to. But will Mr. Mayhem get his hands on the title? Only time will tell.

