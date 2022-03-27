"Anytime he wants" – Top AEW star wants a match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

AEW star Wardlow said he wants a match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar should the latter show up in the company.

Wardlow can undoubtedly prove to be a formidable opponent for Lesnar as the AEW star weighs 267 pounds. Recently, Wardlow has been inflicting punishment on opponents through his Powerbomb Symphony.

When he faced Nick Comoroto in a match on February 25, 2022, on Rampage, Wardlow delivered four consecutive powerbombs for the win.

Speaking to Ten Count of NBC Sports Boston, Wardlow invited Lesnar for an AEW potential match. He also wants to face Kenny Omega, Pac, and Andrade El Idolo:

"I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I'd like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself." (H/T - PostWrestling)

You can watch the full interview below:

Wardlow has issues with this another AEW star

Wardlow has an ongoing feud with MJF, his former leader in The Pinnacle. The rivalry began when Wardlow helped CM Punk beat MJF in the Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution 2022.

Then, at St. Patrick's Day Slam, The Salt of the Earth cost Wardlow the TNT title and assaulted him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The following week, MJF explained his actions, berating Wardlow and his mother. It infuriated Mr. Mayhem as he stormed into the ring but got stopped by MJF's security. In the end, MJF said Wardlow would get paid to sit at home and do nothing.

What are your thoughts on the potential Brock Lesnar vs. Wardlow match? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh