Wardlow vows to set a new world record during his match against MJF at Double or Nothing

Wardlow revealed in an interview that he wants a powerbomb world record against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Mr. Mayhem and The Salt of the Earth will face each other at Double or Nothing 2022 this Sunday. Their heated rivalry started when the former turned on the latter during a Dog Collar Match against CM Punk at Revolution 2022.

As revenge, Maxwell made Wardlow's life a living hell, making him enter the ring with no music and handcuffing him with security guards all over him, as per "his contract." The former also set stipulations before facing him in Las Vegas, including ten whip lashes, a steel cage match with Shawn Spears, and "no physicality rule."

Over the past few weeks, The Salt of the Earth pitted Mr. Mayhem against giants such as Lance Archer and The Butcher, with the latter executing his powerbomb symphony to both men.

During his interview with Shak Wrestling, Wardlow emphasized that he will powerbomb MJF until he gets exhausted.

"There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him [MJF] until I physically cannot anymore." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Wardlow is known for his Powerbomb Symphony, a successive string of three to four powerbombs. It will be interesting to see if The War Dog surpasses his usual numbers and takes it to the limit against The Salt of the Earth.

Wardlow sent a message to MJF on AEW Dynamite this week

As part of the stipulation, Wardlow faced Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with MJF, serving as a guest referee on Dynamite this Wednesday. The heels didn't hesitate to attack Mr. Mayhem every chance they got during the bout.

The Chairman tried to hit Wardlow with a chair but accidentally hit Maxwell in the head. Mr. Mayhem capitalized on it by hitting the powerbomb symphony on Spears, as new referee Bryce Remsburg counted for the victory.

After the match, The War Dog tried to powerbomb his former Pinnacle teammate, but a bunch of security guards stopped him. In the end, Wardlow stood tall and climbed into the cage to celebrate with the Vegas crowd, sending a direct message to The Salt of the Earth.

The rivalry between the two former Pinnacle teammates has reached its boiling point. It will be interesting to see if Wardlow will deliver on his promise of non-stop powerbombs to Maxwell to set a new record at Double or Nothing.

