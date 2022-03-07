Wardlow beats five other AEW stars to win the Face of the Revolution ladder match; earns TNT title shot

Wardlow defeated five other stars in the AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match during the Revolution pay-per-view to secure a future title shot for the TNT Championship.

"Mr. Mayhem" outlasted "The Limitless One" Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage in a match filled with physical action.

During the match, the Pinnacle member broke a ladder in half on the ramp with Hobbs and proceeded to shove the latter down the stage along with Keith Lee to. Then in the ring, he powerbombed Starks on top of a wrenched ladder on the ropes, with some interference from Danhausen.

Wardlow has a growing tension with MJF

Wardlow has been at odds with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, especially during his Powerbomb Symphony run. Even though he's still with The Pinnacle, he is not in sync with them anymore, especially with the latter because of his growing annoyance.

He defeated Cezar Bononi on Dynamite and immediately stopped Shawn Spears from hitting a chair against the defeated opponent.

In an encounter backstage on the last episode of Dynamite, MJF said that if Mr. Mayhem wins the Face of the Revolution ladder match and the subsequent TNT Championship, he'll let the latter keep the title but quickly dismissed his chances of winning it.

Mr. Mayhem then said that he's busy helping the leader of The Pinnacle win his matches and that his why he doesn't have the time to win his own championships prompting MJF to slap him.

MJF faces CM Punk in a Dog Collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view, and with the big man winning the ladder match, it will surely add to their already brewing rivalry.

Will Mr. Mayhem turn on MJF during the Dog Collar match? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

