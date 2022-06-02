Wardlow delivers emphatic win in first official AEW match, gets sued by a lawyer

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow had his first official match when he took on JD Drake of "The Workhorsemen" at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Mr. Mayhem officially became "All Elite" when he squashed Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) via ten powerbombs at Double or Nothing 2022 last Sunday.

Before the match, Wardlow was on himself with no security detail and no music initially. However, as he entered the ramp, his entrance theme was played, much to the delight of the Los Angeles crowd.

Mr. Mayhem broke no sweat against Drake as he manhandled his overwhelmed opponent with his power and brute strength. The former sealed his first official AEW match by executing two powerbombs to the latter.

After the match, MJF's lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling suddenly stormed in with a bunch of security guards. Sterling then served a lawsuit against Mr. Mayhem for his attack on the guards. The lawyer then stated that he would see the big man in court for a trial.

However, Mr. Mayhem had none of it as he powerbombed the guard who served the document, tore it in pieces and stuffed it in his mouth. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming court trial between the two will look like.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far