Wardlow delivers emphatic win in first official AEW match, gets sued by a lawyer

Wardlow with an emphatic first official win earlier on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 02, 2022 07:42 AM IST

Earlier on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow had his first official match when he took on JD Drake of "The Workhorsemen" at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Mr. Mayhem officially became "All Elite" when he squashed Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) via ten powerbombs at Double or Nothing 2022 last Sunday.

Before the match, Wardlow was on himself with no security detail and no music initially. However, as he entered the ramp, his entrance theme was played, much to the delight of the Los Angeles crowd.

For the first time in weeks, with no security detail by his side, and his music at full volume, it is @RealWardlow! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/KvO8DT8rCi

Mr. Mayhem broke no sweat against Drake as he manhandled his overwhelmed opponent with his power and brute strength. The former sealed his first official AEW match by executing two powerbombs to the latter.

After the match, MJF's lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling suddenly stormed in with a bunch of security guards. Sterling then served a lawsuit against Mr. Mayhem for his attack on the guards. The lawyer then stated that he would see the big man in court for a trial.

.@MarkSterlingEsq will see @RealWardlow in COURT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/6u48SuRqTO

However, Mr. Mayhem had none of it as he powerbombed the guard who served the document, tore it in pieces and stuffed it in his mouth. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming court trial between the two will look like.

Edited by Neda Ali
