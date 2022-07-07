Wardlow wins the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite, pays tribute to WWE legend

Wardlow decimated Scorpio Sky to become the brand-new TNT Champion tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Their combat started immediately, with Wardlow knocking Sky down with a shoulder block. The champ returned with a kick between the legs, but the challenger came back with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Wardlow continued tossing Sky around until a distraction from Dan Lambert ringside led to Wardlow being sent into the steel steps.

Sky maintained his advantage throughout the commercial break only for Wardlow to fire up a comeback, channeling his inner Jeff Hardy with his own variation of the Swanton Bomb.

After that, Mr. Mayhem called for the Powerbomb Symphony, but American Top Team interfered, only to receive their own beating. They paid dividends, however, as Sky landed a belt shot with the TNT title, albeit only drawing a two-count as the challenger kicked out.

Sky went for the TKO and appeared set to retain the title until Wardlow escaped and pushed his opponent into Dan Lambert. That provided the opening for Wardlow to drop the straps and deliver the Powerbomb Symphony. Three powerbombs later and Wardlow has been crowned AEW's new TNT Champion.

The argument could be made that this was a foregone conclusion, given Wardlow's dominance the last time the pair met following his Face of the Revolution Ladder Match win on AEW Dynamite in March.

