"Wardlow won AEW gold before MJF" - Twitter erupts as the popular AEW star becomes the TNT Champion following a brutal street fight on Dynamite

Wardlow finally defeated Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite and was crowned as the new TNT champion.

While Wardlow has contested for the title before, his last match against Scorpio was interrupted by MJF. This led to him losing his chance to win the TNT title weeks earlier on Saint Patrick's day.

After Mr. Mayhem became All Elite, however, he immediately set his crosshairs on the coveted title, challenging Scorpio Sky for a rematch. A street fight was scheduled for this week.

Wardlow had a clear advantage in size and Scorpio got a number of hits. Dan Lambert also tried to help the defender by setting loose American Top Team members on Mr. Mayhem. Despite the odds, Wardlow eventually picked up the win.

Twitter spontaneously erupted with cheers for the new TNT Champion, with various AEW personalities reacting to Wardlow's win. The AEW president Tony Khan himself took to Twitter to congratulate the newly crowned champion.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

TNT Champion



What a great start to tonight’s Wednesday Night



Thank you to everyone supporting Congratulations to the *NEW*TNT Champion @RealWardlow What a great start to tonight’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite !!Thank you to everyone supporting @AEWonTV tonight! Congratulations to the *NEW* TNT Champion @RealWardlow!What a great start to tonight’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!!Thank you to everyone supporting @AEWonTV tonight!

Amanda @MandaLHuber



Hell yeah 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 Rochester just got a new TNT ChampHell yeah @RealWardlow Rochester just got a new TNT Champ 😍Hell yeah @RealWardlow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Furthermore, Sammy Guevara pointed out that with Scorpio Sky no longer holding the title, he is free to challenge for the belt again.

While it is still unclear what is next for Mr. Mayhem, he can enjoy his massive victory this week for the time being. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who challenges the formidable wrestler for the title next.

Fans had a divided reaction to Wardlow's win on AEW Dynamite

While most fans were happy with Wardlow finally getting a solid hold on his AEW run, some people also seemed to sympathize with Scorpio's short reign with the TNT title.

A number of Twitter posts congratulated Mr. Mayhem on his momentous victory.

Angela Slamsbury @Kratzicorn



Also that confetti is going to be hard to clean up for the rest of the show. I don’t think a Scorpio got a fair run, but I am happy for Wardlow.Also that confetti is going to be hard to clean up for the rest of the show. #AEWDynamite I don’t think a Scorpio got a fair run, but I am happy for Wardlow. Also that confetti is going to be hard to clean up for the rest of the show. #AEWDynamite

Paul @PG3640 Wardlow is the boy Wardlow is the boy

However, a few fans also stated that Scorpio Sky's reign was not as good as it could have been.

Brick City Saint @brickcitysaint



Hopefully that changes with Wardlow. At the same time, I'm torn Scorpio Sky lost it. I do wish they gave him better title reigns. The TNT Championship hasn't been the same since Miro lost it. It's been tossed around like the IC title lately.Hopefully that changes with Wardlow. At the same time, I'm torn Scorpio Sky lost it. I do wish they gave him better title reigns. #AEWDynamite The TNT Championship hasn't been the same since Miro lost it. It's been tossed around like the IC title lately.Hopefully that changes with Wardlow. At the same time, I'm torn Scorpio Sky lost it. I do wish they gave him better title reigns. #AEWDynamite

Furthermore, some fans also cheekily pointed out that Wardlow won the title even before MJF.

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



#AEWDynamite Wardlow won AEW gold before MJF Wardlow won AEW gold before MJF👀#AEWDynamite

Given Wardlow's meteoric momentum at the moment, fans can expect a great title run for the new TNT Champion.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far