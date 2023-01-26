Warner Bros. Discovery may have switched stance on Mark Briscoe's AEW future due to fan backlash, claims ex-WWE writer

Mark Briscoe is set to make his AEW debut during tonight's Dynamite, with Warner Bros. Discovery lifting the ban that had been imposed on him and his brother Jay. Jim Cornette believes WBD's decision has to stem from the severe backlash their original ruling had.

Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a tragic car accident. He was honored throughout the week across various promotions and by various wrestlers. But he was unable to be honored during AEW Dynamite or Rampage due to a ban that Warner Bros. Discovery was imposed on The Briscoes.

It was announced this week that the network has reversed that decision and Mark will debut against Jay Lethal in a bout to honor the older Briscoe brother's passing.

Speaking as the announcement came through during Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE Hall of Famer predicted that severe backlash led to the change in decision. He agreed with the sentiment that the ban deserved to be lifted.

"I bet you that they saw the level of animosity that they were getting and somebody somewhere reversed a decision because they probably didn't want to be- didn't want it to go on any longer. Because they'd [Fans] narrow it down at some point to exactly who this was and what their name was," Jim Cornette said. (2:30-2:47)

Mark Briscoe is still being promoted as ROH World Tag Team Champion. He and his brother were the holders at the time of Jay's passing, winning their 13th title at ROH Final Battle last month.

Jim Cornette said it was the first time he was overjoyed at seeing an AEW TV match

The oft-critical ex-WWE booker had nothing but praise for the announcement. He said that it could be the first time in recorded history that he was "overjoyed" at the idea of a TV match in All Elite Wrestling.

"For the first time I think in recorded history I am actually overjoyed at the thought of seeing a match on AEW television," Jim Cornette said. (3:33-3:41)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

-TNT Title: Darby Allin v Buddy Matthews

-Mark Briscoe v Jay Lethal

-Bryan Danielson v Brian Cage

-Jericho + Sammy v Starks + Andretti

-

-Ruby Soho v Toni Storm

Cornette had major involvement in The Briscoes' careers during their early Ring of Honor days. They have been an active part of the brand for 20 years.

