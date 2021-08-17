WarnerMedia releases press note to express delight over AEW Rampage ratings

AEW Rampage debuted this past Friday with a much-hyped show. WarnerMedia acknowledged the same and released a statement praising Rampage's performance with respect to viewership.

Rampage got 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 in the key demographic rating. While the total viewership numbers might seem less compared to AEW Dynamite over the last few weeks, Rampage was third on the night and finished only behind NFL games.

AEW Rampage on Friday was watched by 740,000 viewers on average. 396,000 were aged 18-49 (0.30 rating).



Smackdown on Fox was watched by 2,084,000. In 18-49, 746,000 (0.58 rating) watched.



More details soon at https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 16, 2021

It seems like WarnerMedia was very much pleased with the new show's performance. They released a press note to praise AEW Rampage's performance.

WarnerMedia said the following:

AEW premiered its electrifying new wrestling series on TNT, “AEW: Rampage,” on Friday, August 13, and ranked as the #3 cable telecast in P18-49, only trailing behind NFL preseason games. The series premiere was filmed in front of a live audience from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

The statement went on to highlight Rampage's performance in the cable ratings, noting the percentage rises in the first and second hours as compared to Friday night's AEW Dynamite in June as well as a more detailed demographic ratings.

AEW: Rampage – Week 1 – Fri 10p-11p. 396K P18-49 / 153K P18-34 / 740K P2+. +43% vs. 1st hour of Friday AEW: Dynamite premieres in P18-49. +113% in P18-49 and +30% in total viewers vs prior 4 weeks of movies

Tony Khan is already looking forward to AEW Rampage: First Dance following solid Rampage debut

AEW Rampage on August 20 could witness something historic as it emanates from the United Center in Chicago. CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making his in-ring return after a seven-year hiatus.

.@CMPunk on #AEWRampage in Chicago: "..20th? I think I actually might be doing a screening, this isn’t confirmed yet so I probably shouldn’t blast this out everywhere, but we’re talking about doing a screening of episode 3 of ‘Heels’ at a AMC in Chicago.”https://t.co/XlIm0Kcgki — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 12, 2021

Tony Khan made a note of Rampage's strong first show and immediately looked forward to the next episode, saying the AEW Rampage: First Dance show will be a night "enshrined in wrestling history as a night that fans will remember for a very long time." (H/T: Mandatory)

“Our goal was to come out of the gate strong and establish Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on TNT as the place to catch the hottest commodities in professional wrestling,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Coming off our red-hot debut episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ last Friday that featured Dr. Britt Baker retaining her AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet in the main event match, we’re all excited for The First Dance this Friday night at the sold-out United Center in Chicago. It will be a special episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ that will be enshrined in wrestling history as a night that fans will remember for a very long time.”

Do you think we will see CM Punk debut at AEW Rampage? Send us your thoughts in the comment section.

Catch all AEW news, previews, and analysis on SportsKeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Alan John