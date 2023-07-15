Was MJF responsible for AEW enforcing a new rule? Tony Khan's company allegedly got "lucky" after a recent incident

As per a recent report, MJF's actions could be the reason behind AEW's enforcement of a new ban.

AEW recently implemented a new set of safety protocols that wrestlers must follow. The protocols included an extensive list of moves that were banned and another one including moves, that require pre-approval before performing. The most notable was the ban imposed on all kinds of interaction with the crowd, like giving or receiving articles, physical contact, etc.

In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about the New rules imposed by AEW and pointed toward an incident involving MJF during AEW Revolution in March 2023. During the event, he snatched a drink from a lady in the crowd and poured it over her kid's head, who was standing beside her.

Interactions with the crowd help highlight the character of performers, and it is normal for wrestling companies to plant people in the fans for such interactions. However, it was not the case here, and the AEW World Champion interacted with an actual fan.

As per Meltzer, AEW was lucky to get away with it as the mother took it in good spirits and did not take any action against the company. Meltzer Wrote:

"Taking drinks or food from customers in the crowd (the MJF deal in the Danielson match in San Francisco which was really bad since MJF poured the drink over the head of a kid and AEW was very lucky his mother was very good about it and AEW was very good to them because of it), physical conduct with customers and banning throwing anything that has blood on it into the crowd."

That particular interaction could have played a role in prohibiting crowd interactions in AEW.

MJF is teaming up with Adam Cole for Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

MJF and Adam Cole were randomly paired as a team to take part in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament being held on AEW Dynamite. The winner will get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Ever since the start of the tournament, the odd pairing, now being called 'Better than you Bay Bay' has been winning the hearts of the fans, and their dynamic as a team is a highlight of the tournament.

The former foes turned friends are set to face the team of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals on the next episode of AEW Dynamite, in what will be a must-watch match from the in-ring perspective and the storyline perspective.

