[Watch] 12-year-old Big Justice gets revenge on AEW star; hits a spear at All In Zero Hour

TikTok sensation and one-half of the Costco Guys, Big Justice, has just hit a big Spear on a major AEW star. He did so as revenge after an incident that occurred a few minutes prior.

During AEW All In: Texas's Zero-Hour pre-show, an eight-man tag team match took place. This featured Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii, and Big Boom A.J. taking on Hechicero, Lance Archer, and RPG Vice of the Don Callis Family.

It was a chaotic match, to say the least, given the number of competitors. Each had a different wrestling style, so there was a variety of offense and maneuvers showcased during the bout.

At one point in the match, Rocky Romero walked over to the ringside and got in the face of Big Justice and The Rizzler. Justice was not giving an inch until Trent Beretta took matters into his own hands by pushing him down. Big Boom A.J. immediately ran over to his son, with him point fingers at who blindsided him.

Later on in the match, A.J. had Beretta dead to rights, but his son took over and wanted retribution. He then hit him with a brutal Spear.

A clip of this moment can be seen below:

This was the beginning of the end as his father was able to hit a Powerbomb on Rocky Romero for the win. He remains undefeated in AEW.

