[Watch] 6 ft 1 in AEW star body slams Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) onto a car hood 

In a jaw-dropping moment on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs shocked the fans as he bodyslammed the legendary Paul Wight (fka The Big Show).

On Dynamite, Wight teamed up with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi against the team of The Don Callis Family consisting of Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita in a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight.

A brawl broke out at ringside at the beginning of the match between the teams, leading to the fight backstage. The bout took an unexpected turn as a ringside brawl escalated into a backstage confrontation between Wight and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The intensity of the match peaked when Powerhouse Hobbs showcased his immense strength by lifting and slamming former WWE Superstar Paul Wight onto the hood of a car.

Check out the Will Hobbs bodyslamming Paul Wight below:

Wight made his return to the ring after a year. Since joining AEW, he has competed in six matches. His most recent match occurred on Collision in a dark match against The Wingmen, consisting of Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth in a two-on-one handicap.

