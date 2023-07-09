[WATCH] 68-year old WWE Hall of Famer returns to ring and executes signature DDT

Executing his iconic finisher, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jake ''The Snake'' Roberts wowed fans at an independent wrestling show this Friday.

The pro-wrestling realm has seen countless talents, but very few were as special as Jake Roberts. The 68-year-old is regarded as a mastermind at promo-cutting and the art of working a crowd, something that stretches relevant to the day. Having overcome various adversaries, the WWE legend is closing in on five decades in the business.

The Inventor of DDT made a surprising appearance on Dynamite in March 2020 when he confronted Cody Rhodes. He went on to manage Lance Archer, accompanying him to the ring on numerous occasions.

The 49-year veteran recently appeared for South Honor Wrestling at SHW 52 show in Canton, Georgia, this Friday. With fans on their feet, he entered the ring and flattened Bryce Cannon, who has sporadically wrestled on AEW Dark, with his trademark DDT.

Taking to Twitter, Jake Roberts shared a clip of his latest in-ring action:

"Still got it. Last night at #SHW52, @realBryceCannon got introduced to the greatest finish in wrestling history," tweeted Roberts.

Watch Roberts in action here below:

Jake Roberts calls the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer a bully

It's not uncommon for top names in the game to have real-life animosity against each other. Jake Roberts had such a relationship with fellow WWE icon Vader.

The two men collided in the ring on several occasions, most notably at the 1996 King of the Ring semi-finals. Suffering a broken sternum, The AEW star self-admittedly clocked the former WCW Champion in the ear with a forceful elbow strike.

On The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts claimed his former rival was a bully.

"Well, Vader was one. Oh yeah [people had issues with Vader], oh yeah. Ask Paul Orndorff. That's the thing, Vader was a bully. He would pull s**t when he knew he could pull s**t. I believe Shawn Michaels and him had a little problem, too, so I don't know," said Roberts. [From 7:56 to 08:17]

Jake Roberts recently expressed a desire to help Tony Khan with his expertise at booking shows. It remains to be seen whether the seasoned veteran gets assisted with Collision in the future.

