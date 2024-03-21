[Watch] A visibly emotional Eddie Kingston breaks silence after losing his AEW continental title

Eddie Kingston spoke out after he lost his AEW Continental Championship on Dynamite to Kazuchika Okada earlier tonight. He put up a big fight but fell short and was unable to defend his title against the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star.

After the match, an emotional Eddie Kingston opened up and gave his honest thoughts on the match.

“Okada, you were the better man tonight. Humble in victory and humble in defeat. My emotions are everywhere. I just got done and I fought so hard to become Triple Crown Champ and just lost one of the titles. It's raw. You guys just got me. It's not even been 10 minutes.” [0:18 - 0:55]

Eddie Kingston continued and said that he will get over this quickly as he has to defend his Ring of Honor World Title. He also called on Okada to take pride in that title and make it great.

“Here is the thing, I have to get over this quick because I have to defend the Ring of Honor World Title at Supercard. This will motivate me. This will get me going. This will get me to Supercard. Last thing I am gonna say, I am giving you people my heart here. Last thing I am gonna say is, Okada, I know you with The Bucks and you guys like to be silly, like gouge eyes, The Bucks like to low blow. I am not against all that, I've done it. I will probably do it again some time in a fight, you know. But hold that championship with some type of pride man. Hold that championship the way you held the IWGP World Title. Make that title mean something. I tried my best. Now you have to. That's all I can ask,” he said. [1:10 - 2:22]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see where Eddie Kingston goes from here and how his rivalry with Kazuchika Okada takes shape in AEW.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Was Okada the deserving victor tonight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion