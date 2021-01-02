Watch: AEW releases exclusive footage after Brodie Lee tribute show went off-air

This past Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite offered fans a special show. It was rewritten to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, who was better known as Brodie Lee in the promotion. Huber unfortunately passed away on December 26. The untimely death of this AEW star was met with many posts in which the wrestling community paid tribute to him.

The video was uploaded on the official AEW YouTube channel. It captures an emotional moment after AEW Dynamite went off-air. The whole show was meant to honor Huber, and his son was featured throughout the episode.

The video starts off from where Tony Khan awarded Brodie Lee's son the TNT Championship for life. In the video, Lee's son, known to the wrestling world as Negative One, shares a heartfelt hug with Khan before he goes toward his mother to celebrate the emotional moment.

In the video, Cody Rhodes, No. 10, Negative One, Tony Khan and Amanda Huber shared the ring with Brodie Lee's boots and bandana. All of them hugged each other before they made their way to the back.

AEW Dynamite's special tribute to Brodie Lee

Cody Rhodes and Negative One in All Elite Wrestling

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite show was a special tribute to Brodie Lee. Every match featured members of the Dark Order, the group that Lee led as the Exalted One. On that night, the members of the Dark Order won every match they were a part of. Their success helped the company recognize Lee's importance.

The show also featured promos in which the AEW roster discussed Lee's impact. In these segments, AEW Stars like Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley delivered passionate messages about Lee. For example, Kingston said Lee will never be gone if his children keep his memory alive.