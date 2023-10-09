[Watch] AEW's attendance troubles continue at Collision

AEW has been on a roll in 2023 with several successful and highly acclaimed pay-per-view events. The company has also held steady in television ratings, often ruling atop Wednesday nights as the number one show on cable. However, there seems to be a downward trend in live attendance.

Throughout its first few years, AEW Dynamite was a hot ticket item. The company sold out arenas across the US, had a very successful run in Canada, and even recently managed to sell more than 80,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium in London. But while All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views are still mostly packed, its weekly TV shows have lost some steam.

One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted these ongoing troubles with a video. The fan attended the latest episode of Collision in West Valley City, UT, and shared a look at the arena partway through the show. There seem to be plenty of empty seats, as according to WrestleTix on X, the arena was nowhere close to full.

The most recent episode of Collision wasn't exactly a packed house

AEW's hype is not translating into ticket sales

Despite a string of successful pay-per-views in All In, All Out, and WrestleDream, All Elite Wrestling hasn't managed many sell-outs lately. Its most recent weekly television events have seen sluggish ticket sales with late bursts on the day of the show.

According to WrestleTix, Full Gear 2023 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, is doing well, having sold almost 8,000 tickets in the last update. But outside of major events, many fans are concerned by the downward trend in attendance.

The company has a reputation for running in specific markets, most notably Chicago, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. AEW recently began expanding into lesser-served areas, but the results have been middling at best. It remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based company will do to correct this trend as industry giant WWE continues its hot streak.

