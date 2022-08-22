Watch: AEW's Dr. Britt Baker seated on iconic Throne of Seven Kingdoms

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has always thought of herself as the queen of the Women's Division, and now she has the throne to prove it in the form of The Iron Throne from the hit show "Game of Thrones."

AEW was recently used to help promote the upcoming prequel to the critically acclaimed show this past week on Dynamite, with the show named "House of the Dragon," the same name as the show that premiered over the weekend, to a positive reception from fans of both AEW and GoT.

To help promote the show, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. showcased herself sitting on The Iron Throne, also known as The Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, at the recent San Diego Comic-Con event.

Baker's opponent for the upcoming episode of Dynamite, KiLynn King wrestled Toni Storm on the "House of the Dragon" edition of the show in a match she lost, but will she bounce back this week against Baker? Tune in this week to find out!

How did fans react to Britt Baker sitting on The Iron Throne?

The former AEW Women's Champion has legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, so how did they all react when they saw Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. sitting on one of the most famous thrones in the history of television?

Many fans who see Baker the way Baker sees herself as the queen of Women's Wrestling reacted positively, stating that the queen was in her rightful place.

However, there were some other reactions, with @RealWrestlingMC subtly referencing the very interesting 'close' family relationships on Game of Thrones, stating that Baker looks like Adam Cole's sister!

Meanwhile, @chucky2003 noted that while Baker may see herself as the queen, the throne she is sitting on is cursed.

Sportskeeda Wrestling couldn't get in contact with Danhausen on whether he cursed the throne, but he probably did.

