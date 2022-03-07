WATCH : Wardlow finally turns on MJF at AEW Revolution

CM Punk and MJF wrote another chapter in their rivalry on AEW Revolution when they collied in a Dog Collar match. CM Punk defeated the Salt of the Earth with the help of an unlikely ally in Wardlow who finally had enough and turned on his employer.

MJF has been mistreating Wardlow for many months, including last week's edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF slapped Wardlow and threatened to put his family out on the street when Wardlow remarked that the only reason he struggles to win matches is because he is too busy helping the Salt of the Earth win.

The Pinnacle leader found it difficult to put away CM Punk in the Dog Collar match and called out for Wardlow to come and hand him the Dynamite Diamond ring. Wardlow, however, told MJF that he did not have the ring with him. Punk took advantage of the distraction and hit MJF with the Go to Sleep.

Punk would then stare down Wardlow, who all of a sudden remembered he had the ring with him all along and handed it to the Best in the World. Punk would hit MJF with the diamond ring and win the Dog Collar match.

Wardlow wins a shot at the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution

Wardlow was a part of the second-ever AEW Face of the Revolution Ladder match at Revolution. Wardlow won the bout by grabbing the brass ring hanging over the ring. He was able to fend off the likes of Orange Kassidy, Christian Cage, Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Wardlow has now earned himself a shot at TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. With him turning on MJF, the master of the Powerbomb Symphony has his destiny in his own hands. It will be interesting to see the direction this storyline goes in. MJF could cost Wardlow his shot at the championship as a way to get back at Mr. Mayhem.

Edited by Debottam Saha