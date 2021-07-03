Watch: AEW Star Anthony Ogogo sends a stern warning to WWE Hall of Famer

Anthony Ogogo, who recently underwent a 10th eye surgery, sent a stern warning to AEW producer Billy Gunn from a hospital in the UK.

Before venturing into pro wrestling, Ogogo was a highly-regarded boxer whose career was unfortunately cut short after suffering a fractured eye socket. The UK star was left with only 22% vision in his left eye, forcing him to retire from boxing.

Anthony Ogogo has been out of action since the June 4th episode of AEW Dynamite, where WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn dropped him face-first on the steel barricades to write him off from TV.

In a message shared on his Twitter handle, the AEW star first went into detail about his struggles with the surgery for which he blamed Gunn. The Governor then stated that he would make Gunn's life miserable and warned that he would also not spare the AEW producer's sons, Austin and Colten.

Ogogo claimed that Billy Gunn's days were numbered and advised him to spend his remaining time in the company of his friends and family.

“Billy Gunn, you’re so lucky that I’m not in America right now,” Ogogo warned. “Because I would rip you limb from limb, I’d break every bone in your face, and make your life not worth living. This is the 10th eye surgery and because I’ve got so much scar tissue around my eye socket, they had to go through my nasal cavity, correct my septum, that was deviated when you smashed my face off the steel barricade, and fix the orbit and the medial section, and the orbital flaw, through my nose. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

“You have no idea the pain I’m in right now, but you will do. I promise you, Billy Gunn, you will do. I’m going to make your life a living misery. I’m going to hurt you, Billy. I’m gonna hurt you. There is no pain like watching your children get punished and pulverized in front of your face, and you can do nothing about it. So, Billy Gunn, be lucky that I’m not there right now. Enjoy what time you have left with your boys, because when I’m back soon, that time is numbered. I am Anthony Ogogo, The Governor of AEW, and I am the hardest bas***d you’ll ever set eyes on,” said Ogogo.

Anthony Ogogo is one of AEW's rising stars

Anthony Ogogo, a former Olympic medallist, is one of the most promising and brightest prospects for AEW. He is the promotion's first developmental wrestler, personally trained by Cody and Dustin Rhodes.

Ogogo joined the company in 2019 and is right on course to become the next big thing in pro wrestling. The Factory member took on Cody at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. Despite losing, he impressed everyone with his abilities inside the ring.

Though there's no set date for his AEW return, fans can expect Anthony Ogogo to take revenge on Billy Gunn before moving to bigger and better things in the promotion.

