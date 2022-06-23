Watch: AEW star Buddy Mathews shares an intense workout session despite battling a major injury

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently disclosed that he is recovering from a shoulder injury as he shared an image of him working out on Instagram.

Currently a part of the formidable House of Black Faction in AEW, Buddy Matthews was previously signed with WWE as Buddy Murphy. He joined Malakai Black's stable immediately after making his surprise debut in Tony Khan's promotion in February this year.

Matthews has been an integral part of the House of Black. Alongside Malakai Black and Brody King, he helped recruit Julia Hart to the faction. The group is currently embroiled in a heated feud with the Death Triangle. The two sides last faced off at Double or Nothing, with the House of Black emerging victorious in a heavily applauded spectacle.

While Matthews looked perfectly fine in his most recent appearance, he shared a video of his workout despite a shoulder injury.

There are currently no details about the extent of the injury, but if Matthews' latest post is anything to go by, then we can presume his recovery is going well.

The House of Black member was recently praised by AEW star Brody King for his unique look

Buddy Matthews has an impressive physique and no tattoos. This understandably makes him stand out alongside Brody King and Malakai Black, with the two stars being heavily covered in body art.

During an interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brody King spoke about Buddy's absence of tattoos and what it brought to the table.

“I feel like it’s kind of cool that he has like no tattoos and he’s just different, because he is unbelievably jacked, like I’ve never seen someone with like that much muscle definition as him. So you know he has his own like unique look within the house, but like there’s not many people that look like Buddy,” King said. (8:36-9:14)

Despite the differences in appearance, Buddy Matthews has gelled flawlessly with the House of Black. As the faction seems to be increasing in strength every week, it will be interesting to see how they progress on AEW programming in the coming months.

