[WATCH] AEW star Darby Allin performs death-defying stunt at major event despite being injured

If there's one thing that AEW star Darby Allin loves to do more than putting his body on the line inside a wrestling ring, it's doing breathtaking stunts.

The former AEW TNT Champion has been known to take some insane risks during his matches. From jumping off ladders to getting put through glass windows, and even getting thrown down flights of stairs, Allin certainly has a high tolerance for pain.

Darby hasn't wrestled since the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st due to a shoulder injury. However, that injury didn't stop him from showing up at a recent Nitro Circus event where he attempted a huge jump on a tricycle. Don't believe us? Here's the proof:

If you think that's insane, he's also training himself to climb Mount Everest in 2024 because he wants to.

Please keep yourself Darby, we like seeing you wrestle!

Darby Allin did make an appearance this week on AEW Dynamite

One of the most prominent stories currently taking place in AEW is Nick Wayne turning his back on both Darby and his own family in favor of the current TNT Champion Christian Cage.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Nick was interviewed by Jim Ross in front of his own mother. Wayne told his mother that she was dead to him before following Cage out of the interview. He was then attacked by Darby Allin backstage.

The brawl spilled out into the arena, where it seemed like Nick Wayne had some of his teeth knocked out in the midst of the chaos. It's unclear whether Darby is cleared to compete at the time of writing, but it's safe to say that he can't wait to finally get his hands on the man who he brought into AEW.

