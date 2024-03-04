[Watch] AEW star impersonates Toni Storm at Revolution 2024, fans left in disbelief

Earlier tonight at Revolution, Toni Storm began the mind games against her opponent even before their match took place by bringing back one of her old gimmicks with a twist.

Deonna Purrazzo was the first to make her entrance, but she was greeted by something different. Storm's old theme song played, and someone came out wearing Storm's former look and what she has been known for during the span of her career.

Coming out in a black cap, shades, and a black and red jacket was Mariah May, as she was cosplaying her idol, beginning the mind games. Timeless Toni Storm then came out in black and white with her usual entrance. This fooled a lot of fans who thought Storm herself had brought out her old look.

For a few weeks now, Storm and The Virtuosa have been making things personal with one another, with them being former best friends. The animosity between them was settled tonight in the ring.

Both of them were able to hold their own in the ring, as they were familiar with each other's in-ring work.

However, at a crucial juncture in the match, Deonna Purrazzo had the Venus De Milo locked in, and it seemed like Toni Storm was tapping out, but Luther had the referee preoccupied, which allowed the champion to take advantage and take the win.

