[Watch] AEW star interrupts Jerry Lawler while he gets a Lifetime Achievement Award at NBA game

An AEW star interrupted Jerry Lawler while he was receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at an NBA game.

Jeff Jarrett's name has been synonymous with professional wrestling for many years due to his family's associations with the business. Jarrett himself has competed across the world for several promotions and is currently part of the All Elite Wrestling roster where he has been one of the top heels in the promotion.

His heelish attitude was on display during a recent NBA game. During the Memphis Grizzlies NBA game at home, Jerry Lawler was on the receiving end of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Lawler was a big part of the Memphis wrestling scene during the '70s and '80s.

However, Lawler's memorable moment was ruined by Jeff Jarrett who came out and insulted Lawler in front of the audience. Jarrett was also joined by Satnam Singh who snatches the title that was presented to Lawler. After berating Lawler, the two men walked away as the crowd booed them.

Jerry Lawler provided an update on his health

Jerry Lawler's health hasn't been at its best in recent years. He suffered a heart several years ago during an episode of RAW. Last year again, The King suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. This was the second stroke he had suffered in five years.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler explained how well he was on the road to recovery after being hospitalized.

"I've had a bunch of different things and I'm still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that's drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It's slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary." [0:21 – 1:04]

It will be interesting to see if AEW will manage to work this incident between Jarrett and Lawler into an angle.

