WATCH: AEW star sends a message to CM Punk after Rampage goes off the air

In the aftermath of AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Darby Allin accepted CM Punk's challenge for All Out. During the post-show segment, Allin, along with Sting, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, took to the microphone to address the audience at the United Center in Chicago.

FirsMoxley thanked the Chicago crowd for coming out, followed by his tag team partner Kingston. Sting also took to the microphone and had a few things to say. But it was Allin who ended the night by stating that it would be an honor for him to step into the ring with CM Punk.

During his promo, Allin kept things short and simple. The former TNT Champion said that All Elite Wrestling changed his life and after All Out, everybody will know his name. Allin ended the promo by accepting Punk's challenge for September 5th.

Here's the promo by Darby Allin after AEW Rampage: The First Dance went off air:

CM Punk made his AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

During the opening segment of AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk walked out to a huge reception from his hometown audience in Chicago at the United Center.

Punk delivered a passionate promo and took to the microphone to announce that he is back for good. The former WWE Champion made it clear that he will be sticking around with AEW on a long-term basis and it was later confirmed by Tony Khan that Punk isn't simply a part-timer and his contract isn't short-term.

The Second City Saint finally shifted his focus towards the rest of the locker room and especially towards Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion was among the audience, as he and Sting stood in the rafters to get a closer look at Punk's debut.

The former UFC fighter then laid down the challenge for All Out and reminded Allin how dangerous it could be for him to wrestle Punk in front of a red-hot crowd in Chicago.

